New Suit

Erie Insurance Group sued Crab Orchard Pharmacy Inc. Thursday in West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Burns White, seeks a declaration that Erie has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying lawsuit that contend Crab Orchard contributed to the public opioid crisis by failing to review and analyze prescription orders properly and failing to report suspicious orders. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00560, Erie Insurance Property & Casualty Company v. Crab Orchard Pharmacy, Inc.

Insurance

December 09, 2022, 10:13 AM