New Suit - Regulation

Erie Insurance Co. and related entities sued the Maryland Insurance Administration on Thursday in Maryland District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Shapiro Sher Guinot & Sandler, accuses the Administration of issuing ‘unlawful’ determination letters claiming that Erie engaged in racial and geographic discrimination based on an incomplete investigation. The case is 1:23-cv-01553, Erie Insurance Exchange et al v. The Maryland Insurance Administration et al.

Insurance

June 08, 2023, 3:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Erie Insurance Company

Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company

Erie Family Life Insurance Company

Erie Insurance Company of Newyork

Erie Insurance Exchange

Flagship City Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Shapiro Sher

defendants

Kathleen A. Birrane

The Maryland Insurance Administration

defendant counsels

Office Of The Attorney General

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation