New Suit

Whirlpool, the home appliance manufacturer, was sued Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court for property damage allegedly caused by a defective refrigerator. The court case was filed by deLuca Levine LLC on behalf of Erie Insurance, as subrogee of Dwight D. Steidel and Sandra Steidel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00278, Erie Insurance Company v. Whirlpool Corporation.

Insurance

January 23, 2023, 5:05 PM