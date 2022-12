New Suit - Product Liability

Erie Insurance filed a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court targeting Electrolux Home Products. The suit, filed by De Luca Levine, asserts water damage claims stemming from an allegedly defective washing machine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04842, Erie Insurance Company v. Electrolux Home Products Inc.

Insurance

December 06, 2022, 3:20 PM