New Suit

Erie Insurance filed a negligence lawsuit against Derby Real Estate Development, W. Strong Contractor and Segundo P. Palschizaca-Tenezaca on Friday in Maryland District Court. The suit, brought by Skeen & Kauffman, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by the defendants' use of a torch to remove copper piping. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01144, Erie Insurance Co. v. Derby Real Estate Development LLC et al.

Insurance

April 28, 2023, 4:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Erie Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Skeen & Kauffman LLP

De Luca Levine LLC

Skeen And Kauffman LLP

defendants

Derby Real Estate Development, LLC

Segundo P Palschizaca-Tenezaca

W. Strong Contractor, LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct