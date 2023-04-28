Erie Insurance filed a negligence lawsuit against Derby Real Estate Development, W. Strong Contractor and Segundo P. Palschizaca-Tenezaca on Friday in Maryland District Court. The suit, brought by Skeen & Kauffman, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by the defendants' use of a torch to remove copper piping. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01144, Erie Insurance Co. v. Derby Real Estate Development LLC et al.
Insurance
April 28, 2023, 4:18 PM