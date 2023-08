Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Barclay Damon on Tuesday removed a subrogation lawsuit against Broan-Nutone to New York Western District Court. The suit, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty fan, was filed by Pappas, Cox, Kimpel, Dodd & Levine on behalf of Erie Insurance. The case is 6:23-cv-06430, Erie Insurance Company a/s/o Jeffrey and Margaret Tomkinson v. Broan-Nutone, LLC.

Property & Casualty

August 01, 2023, 3:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Erie Insurance Company a/s/o Jeffrey and Margaret Tomkinson

defendants

Broan-Nutone, LLC

defendant counsels

Barclay Damon

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product