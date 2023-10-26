Latham & Watkins partner Kevin M. McDonough has entered an appearance for Hayward Holdings Inc., Kevin Holleran and Eifion Jones in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in New Jersey District Court by Cohn, Lifland, Pearlman, Herrmann & Knopf and Scott + Scott, contends that the defendants made false statements related to Hayward Holdings' financial business to inflate Hayward common stock. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William J. Martini, is 2:23-cv-20764, Erie County Employees Retirement Systems v. Hayward Holdings, Inc. et al.
Investment Firms
October 26, 2023, 9:39 AM