Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partner Kevin M. McDonough has entered an appearance for Hayward Holdings Inc., Kevin Holleran and Eifion Jones in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in New Jersey District Court by Cohn, Lifland, Pearlman, Herrmann & Knopf and Scott + Scott, contends that the defendants made false statements related to Hayward Holdings' financial business to inflate Hayward common stock. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William J. Martini, is 2:23-cv-20764, Erie County Employees Retirement Systems v. Hayward Holdings, Inc. et al.

Investment Firms

October 26, 2023, 9:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Erie County Employees' Retirement System

Erie County Employees' Retirement System

Plaintiffs

Cohn Lifland Pearlman Herrmann Knopf

defendants

Ccmp Capital Advisors, LP

Eifion Jones

Eifion Jones

Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Kevin Holleran

Kevin Holleran

Msd Partners, L.P.

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws