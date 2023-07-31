Who Got The Work

Brendan P. Cullen of Sullivan & Cromwell has entered an appearance for medical aesthetic device company Cutera Inc., its CEO and CFO in a pending securities class action. The action, filed May 24 in California Northern District Court by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check on behalf of Erie County Employees Retirement System, contends that the defendants misrepresented the company's financial projections and failed to inform investors about internal company conflicts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:23-cv-02560, Erie County Employees' Retirement System v. Cutera, Inc. et al.

Health Care

July 31, 2023, 10:08 AM

