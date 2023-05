New Suit - Securities Class Action

Medical device company Cutera and its top officers were hit with a securities class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged deficiencies in the company's internal controls and financial reporting procedures, was brought by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02560, Erie County Employees' Retirement System v. Cutera Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 24, 2023, 8:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Erie County Employees Retirement System

Plaintiffs

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check

defendants

Cutera, Inc.

David H. Mowry

J. Daniel Plants

Rohan Seth

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws