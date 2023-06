News From Law.com

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn was sworn in as president of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York during its summer conference. Flynn, whose office was honored for its recent prosecution of a racist mass shooter, is also president of the National District Attorneys Association. He will step down from that role after his term expires in July.

