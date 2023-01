New Suit

Travelers Insurance Company, Continental Insurance Company and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, which seeks to recover costs associated with certain underlying asbestos claims, was brought by Haynes and Boone on behalf of Ericsson Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00010, Ericsson Inc., v. The Travelers Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 06, 2023, 6:00 AM