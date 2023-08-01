New Suit - Employment Contract

Barnes & Thornburg filed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment agreement Tuesday in Indiana Northern District Court against Graphix Unlimited. The complaint was filed on behalf of Bernard B. Erickson, a former president and majority shareholder of the company who sold his shares to his son Gregory B. Erickson in 2007. The plaintiff, who continued working for the company for years after ceding control, claims termination due to age discrimination, and denial of future employment benefits which had been assured as a key provision of the stock sale. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00723, Erickson v. Graphix Unlimited, Inc.

Bernard B. Erickson

Barnes & Thornburg

Graphix Unlimited, Inc.

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract