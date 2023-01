Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Locke Lord on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against PennyMac Loan Services to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Ryan Daniel on behalf of Eric Tolbert. The case is 4:23-cv-00026, Eric Tolbert v. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

January 10, 2023, 7:12 PM