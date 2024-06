Who Got The Work

Jesse Hogin of Loeb & Loeb has entered an appearance for Robert Hall in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The court action, filed May 7 in California Central District Court by Freundlich Law on behalf of architect Eric F. Mossman, accuses the defendants of the unauthorized distribution and use of the plaintiff's designs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, is 8:24-cv-00991, Eric F. Mossman v. Robert Hall et al.

Construction & Engineering

June 21, 2024, 10:09 AM

