Who Got The Work

Mark A. Cantor of Brooks Kushman and Mark B. Mizrahi and Dana M. Silva of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr have entered appearances for FKA Distributing Co., which manufactures in-home medical devices under the name 'HoMedics,' and Walmart in a pending consumer class action. The case, filed Dec. 27 in California Central District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, alleges that the defendants' Equate upper arm blood pressure monitors provide inconsistent and inaccurate readings, leading users to believe that they are suffering from a hypertensive crisis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett, is 2:23-cv-10807, Eric Doyle et al v. Fka Distributing Co. LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 12, 2024, 9:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Eric Doyle

Gabriel Contreras

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Walmart Inc.

Walmart, Inc.

Fka Distributing Co. LLC

Fka Distributing Co., LLC d/b/a HoMedics LLC

defendant counsels

Brooks Kushman

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct