Perkins Coie and Steptoe & Johnson filed a lawsuit against the U.S. federal government Thursday in West Virginia Northern District Court concerning petitions for small refinery hardship exemptions under the Clean Air Act. The suit was filed on behalf of Ergon-West Virginia, a petroleum products refiner which claims it will endure 'disproportionate' financial hardship if forced to include certain volumes of renewable fuel in its fuel sales in accordance with government regulations. The case is 5:23-cv-00076, Ergon-West Virginia, Inc. v. Regan.

March 02, 2023, 3:00 PM