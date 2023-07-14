Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby on Friday removed a negligence and conversion lawsuit against Bekins Moving Solutions to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Pollins Law Firm on behalf of Erector Sets Inc., a designer of broadcast television sets for video productions. According to the complaint, the defendant stored some of the plaintiff's equipment in two crates at a warehouse, but one of the crates went missing while the other suffered extensive property damage. The case is 2:23-cv-02712, Erector Sets Inc. v. Bekins Moving Solutions Inc. et al.

Business Services

July 14, 2023, 6:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Erector Sets Inc

defendants

Bekins A-1 Movers Inc

Bekins Moving Solutions

Bekins Moving Solutions Inc

defendant counsels

Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product