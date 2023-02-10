New Suit - Class Action

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was slapped with a class action Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court. The action, brought by Burg Simpson Eldredge Hersh & Jardine; Grant & Eisenhofer; and Edgar Snyder & Associates, seeks redress for individuals and businesses that were exposed to massive amounts of vinyl chloride and other toxic chemicals after the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00268, Erdos et al v. Norfolk Southern Corp. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 10, 2023, 7:46 AM