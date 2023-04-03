New Suit - Product Liability

TransDigm subsidiary Airborne Systems North America and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Motley Rice on behalf of Sargent Special Forces Group (SSG) Brycen Erdody and his wife Cassidy Erdody, centers on a parachute system manufactured by the defendants for the U.S. Army. The complaint alleges that the reserve parachute on SSG Erdody’s parachute system activated while he was standing near the open door of an aircraft, ejecting him from the aircraft and causing him serious injuries. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00171, Erdody et al v. Airborne Systems North America of NJ, Inc. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

April 03, 2023, 3:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Brycen Erdody

Cassidy Erdody

Motley Rice

defendants

Airborne Systems North America of NJ, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc.

Aerostar International, Inc.

HDT Global, LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims