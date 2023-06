Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Krieg DeVault on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Long-Middendorf Warehouse Corp., Post Warehouse Corp. and other defendants to Indiana Northern District Court. The complaint, for the alleged failure to pay for services rendered, was filed by Hinshaw & Culbertson on behalf of ERC Credit USA. The case is 2:23-cv-00219, ERC Credit USA v. Wolf Lake Financial LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 28, 2023, 6:31 PM

Plaintiffs

ERC Credit USA

defendants

Long-Middendorf Warehouse Corp.

Post Warehouse Corp.

SLM Properties, LLC

Tanco Clark Maritime, LLC

Tanco Terminals, Inc.

Wolf Lake Financial L.L.C.

Wolf Lake Terminals, Inc.

defendant counsels

Krieg DeVault

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract