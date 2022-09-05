Eric D. Field and Lauren E. DiGiovine of Littler Mendelson have stepped in to represent Tufts Medical Center Physicians Organization Inc. and Tufts Medical Center Physicians Organization in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, pertaining to the denial of life insurance benefits, was filed July 22 in Massachusetts District Court by Kreindler & Kreindler on behalf of Lisa Erban. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris, is 1:22-cv-11193, Erban v. Tufts Medical Center Physicians Organization, Inc.
Insurance
September 05, 2022, 7:26 AM