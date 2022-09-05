Who Got The Work

Eric D. Field and Lauren E. DiGiovine of Littler Mendelson have stepped in to represent Tufts Medical Center Physicians Organization Inc. and Tufts Medical Center Physicians Organization in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, pertaining to the denial of life insurance benefits, was filed July 22 in Massachusetts District Court by Kreindler & Kreindler on behalf of Lisa Erban. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris, is 1:22-cv-11193, Erban v. Tufts Medical Center Physicians Organization, Inc.

Insurance

September 05, 2022, 7:26 AM