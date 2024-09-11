Womble Bond Dickinson partner John Morrow has entered an appearance for Bite Investments (US) in a pending cybersquatting and trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 9 in North Carolina Western District Court by Envisage Law on behalf of fintech startup Equity Shift, accuses the defendants of adopting a mark identical to the plaintiff's 'Bite' mark and registering and using the domain names biteinvestments.com which contain and is confusingly similar to the 'Bite' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell, is 3:24-cv-00733, Equity Shift, Inc. v. Bite Investments (Cayman Limited) et al.
Fintech
September 11, 2024, 9:10 AM