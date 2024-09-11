Who Got The Work

Womble Bond Dickinson partner John Morrow has entered an appearance for Bite Investments (US) in a pending cybersquatting and trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 9 in North Carolina Western District Court by Envisage Law on behalf of fintech startup Equity Shift, accuses the defendants of adopting a mark identical to the plaintiff's 'Bite' mark and registering and using the domain names biteinvestments.com which contain and is confusingly similar to the 'Bite' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell, is 3:24-cv-00733, Equity Shift, Inc. v. Bite Investments (Cayman Limited) et al.

Fintech

September 11, 2024, 9:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Equity Shift, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Envisage Law

Envisage Law Partnership

Defendants

Bite Asset Management (Cayman) Limited

Bite Investments (Cayman Limited)

Bite Investments (UK) Limited

Bite Investments (US) LLC

Bite Stream Limited

defendant counsels

Womble Bond Dickinson

Nature of Claim: 840/over trademark claims