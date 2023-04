Removed To Federal Court

A pro se defendant removed a lawsuit to California Central District Court on Tuesday. The suit, over a leasing or eviction dispute, was filed by Felman Daggenhurst Toporoff & Spinrad on behalf of Equity Residential, a Chicago-based residential real estate company. The case is 2:23-cv-02712, Equity Residential Management, LLC v. Chauna Lafitte et al.

Real Estate

April 12, 2023, 1:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Equity Residential Management, LLC

Plaintiffs

Felman Daggenhurst Toporoff And Spinrad

Feldman Daggenhurst Toporoff And Spinrad

defendants

Chauna Lafitte

Does

Ronald Berry, II

nature of claim: 230/over a leasing or eviction dispute