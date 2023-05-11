Equity Partner Productivity Falls Most Amid Q1 Rises in Reve...

News From Law.com

Strong inventory levels at the end of 2022 helped the law firm industry post moderate average revenue growth during the first quarter of 2023, though the demand environment remains challenging for law firms. Continued inflationary pressures, fears of a looming recession, ongoing international conflicts and disruptions to the banking system in the U.S. and Europe all contributed to downward pressure on demand. Meanwhile, revenue growth wasn't strong enough to absorb the expense pressure firms experienced in the first quarter. And while the collection cycle slowed, strong growth in inventory is a potential positive sign for first half revenue growth if firms can collect it.

May 11, 2023, 5:00 AM

