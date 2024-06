News From Law.com

The equity partner pay spread at homegrown Texas firms in 2023 was for the most part smaller than at the average Am Law 200 firm. Pay ratios reported by a group of Texas firms on the Am Law 200 ranged from 3.6-to-1 to 7.3-to-1, a much smaller differential than the average equity partner pay spread of 10.3-to-1 in 2023 for the Am Law 100, and 9.2-to-1 for the Second Hundred.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 24, 2024, 2:02 PM

nature of claim: /