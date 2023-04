Removed To Federal Court

The Department of Justice Monday removed a lawsuit against Capital One Financial and other defendants to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit, over claims for real property, was filed by the Wooden Law Firm on behalf of Equity Holding Corp. The case is 1:23-cv-00084, Equity Holding Corporation v. United States et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 10, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Equity Holding Corporation

defendants

Capital One Bank (USA), N.A.

Alisha Twitty

Centurion Capital Corporation

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC

United States

defendant counsels

Doj-Tax

nature of claim: 890/