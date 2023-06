New Suit - Contract

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of Equitrans L.P., an operator of a natural gas pipeline. The complaint pursues claims against Jay-Bee Production Co. for allegedly failing to pay monthly invoices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01161, Equitrans, L.P. v. Jay-Bee Production Company.

Energy

June 23, 2023, 3:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Equitrans, L.P.

Plaintiffs

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott

defendants

Jay-Bee Production Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract