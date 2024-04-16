Locke Lord partners Philip Eisenberg, Jason Marechal Cerise and Omer F. 'Rick' Kuebel III have entered appearances for Brothers Avondale, Brothers Lapalco and other defendants in a pending trademark lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 23 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Liskow & Lewis on behalf of Equilon Enterprises d/b/a Shell Oil Products and Sei Fuel Services, accuses the defendants of selling unbranded non-Shell fuel at their owned sites, which are signed, identified, marked and branded with the Shell trademark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo, is 2:24-cv-00749, Equilon Enterprises LLC, et al v. Brothers Lapalco LLC et al.
Energy
April 16, 2024, 9:35 AM