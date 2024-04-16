Who Got The Work

Locke Lord partners Philip Eisenberg, Jason Marechal Cerise and Omer F. 'Rick' Kuebel III have entered appearances for Brothers Avondale, Brothers Lapalco and other defendants in a pending trademark lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 23 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Liskow & Lewis on behalf of Equilon Enterprises d/b/a Shell Oil Products and Sei Fuel Services, accuses the defendants of selling unbranded non-Shell fuel at their owned sites, which are signed, identified, marked and branded with the Shell trademark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo, is 2:24-cv-00749, Equilon Enterprises LLC, et al v. Brothers Lapalco LLC et al.

Energy

April 16, 2024, 9:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Equilon Enterprises LLC

Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products, U.S.

Sei Fuel Services, Inc

Plaintiffs

Liskow & Lewis

defendants

Brothers Avondale LLC

Brothers Lapalco LLC

Carol Sue Investments, LLC

Imad Faiez Hamdan

defendant counsels

Locke Lord

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims