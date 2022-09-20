Equestrian Dispute Rides on Rarely Cited Florida Statute | L...

News From Law.com

In a dispute an attorney said made ripples throughout the tight-knit international show jumping horse community, Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal reversed a Palm Beach Circuit Court judgment centered around the replevin statute, a rarely cited area of law. As a result, Christine R. Davis said the appellate court ruling vindicated her client, defendant Santana Equestrian Private Financial LLC and its owner, Paulo Santana, in purchasing a 12-year-old show jumping horse valued at $300,000. Davis is a former managing shareholder at Carlton Fields who has since opened her law firm, Davis Appeals in Tallahassee.

September 20, 2022, 2:57 PM