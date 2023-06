New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Walmart on Wednesday in Arizona District Court. The suit accuses the defendant of wrongfully terminating an epileptic employee for excessive absences. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-08118, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Walmart Inc.

Government

June 28, 2023, 8:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Plaintiffs

defendants

Walmart Incorporated

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination