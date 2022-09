New Suit - Employment

Walgreens was sued Wednesday in Louisiana Western District Court over alleged pregnancy and disability-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of an unnamed employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05357, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Walgreens Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 28, 2022, 12:46 PM