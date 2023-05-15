Who Got The Work

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete partners Jill S. Stricklin and Shannon 'Missy' Sumerell Spainhour have stepped in as defense counsel to Walmart in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The case was filed March 30 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of a former cashier who claims he was unlawfully terminated. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III, is 5:23-cv-00160, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP.

Government

May 15, 2023, 4:29 AM

