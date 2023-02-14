New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued the United Labor Agency on Tuesday in Ohio Northern District Court over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The suit alleges that after announcing its return-to-work policy, ULA refused to allow an employee with stage three breast cancer to continue working remotely. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00283, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. United Labor Agency Inc.

Government

February 14, 2023, 12:30 PM