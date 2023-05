New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued private security company Triple Canopy Thursday in District of Columbia District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a plaintiff claiming bias against his religion. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01500, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Triple Canopy, Inc.

Government

May 25, 2023, 12:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Plaintiffs

Rebecca Sam Wallace

defendants

Triple Canopy, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination