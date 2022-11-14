Who Got The Work

M. Kimberly Hodges of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Tractor Supply Co. in an action brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in Mississippi Southern District Court, accuses the defendant of unlawfully disclosing the private medical information of an employee with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett, is 2:22-cv-00131, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Tractor Supply Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 14, 2022, 4:25 AM