New Suit - Employment

Tractor Supply Co., a retail chain for farmers, was sued Thursday in Mississippi Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court action accuses the defendants of unlawfully disclosing the private medical information of an employee with human immunodeficiency virus, also known as HIV. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00131, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Tractor Supply Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 29, 2022, 7:40 PM