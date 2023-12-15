Who Got The Work

Holland & Knight partners Sara A. Begley, Thomas E. Hill and Tina Tellado have stepped in to defend Tesla in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The case, filed Sept. 28 in California Northern District Court by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, contends that Tesla subjected Black employees at its Fremont, California factory to severe and pervasive racial harassment and a hostile work environment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, is 3:23-cv-04984, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Tesla, Inc.

Automotive

December 15, 2023, 9:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Plaintiffs

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Us Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

defendants

Tesla, Inc.

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination