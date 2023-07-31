New Suit - Employment

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health care services company, and other defendants were slapped with an age-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of a 58-year-old research projects coordinator who contends that he was not promoted to a division director position despite his qualifications and experiences. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00777, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Tennessee Healthcare Management, Inc. et al.

Health Care

July 31, 2023, 5:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Plaintiffs

defendants

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

Gme Overhead

Tennessee Healthcare Management, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination