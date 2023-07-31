HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health care services company, and other defendants were slapped with an age-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of a 58-year-old research projects coordinator who contends that he was not promoted to a division director position despite his qualifications and experiences. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00777, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Tennessee Healthcare Management, Inc. et al.
Health Care
July 31, 2023, 5:34 AM