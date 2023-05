New Suit - Employment

Tenet Healthcare and BBH SBMC LLC were sued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court. The court case was brought on behalf of a behavior health technician who was allegedly terminated as a result of disability-based employment discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00630, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Tenet Healthcare Corporation et al.

Plaintiffs

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Plaintiffs

Marsha Lynn Rucker

defendants

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Bbh Sbmc, LLC

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA