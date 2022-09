New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, which targets the Teamsters Local Union No. 455, alleges gender bias on behalf of a UPS worker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02520, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Teamsters Local Union No. 455.

Government

September 28, 2022, 4:51 PM