New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Better Placements Personnel LLC, Inspire Hotel Staffing, and Supreme Staffing LLC Thursday in Tennessee Western District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The court action accuses the defendants of refusing to assign certain jobs to Black employees based on the 'race-based preferences' of clients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02668, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Supreme Staffing LLC et al.

September 29, 2022, 7:14 PM