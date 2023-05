New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Suncakes LLC, doing business as IHOP, in North Carolina Western District Court on Tuesday. The suit accuses the defendant of failing to accommodate a former employee's religious beliefs not to work on the Sabbath. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00274, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Suncakes, LLC d/b/a IHOP.

May 09, 2023, 12:05 PM

