Sarah N. Turner and Daniel O. Culicover of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have stepped in as defense counsel to SmartTalent LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged sex-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Aug. 5 in Washington Western District Court by Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The case alleges that the Washington-based staffing agency engaged in discrimination by not hiring or placing females into certain temporary staffing assignments that required warehouse work or physical labor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez, is 2:22-cv-01102, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. SmartTalent LLC.

September 19, 2022, 9:51 AM