New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Singley Construction Co. Monday in Mississippi Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of terminating an employee and failing to provide reasonable accommodations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00106, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Singley Construction Company, Inc.

Government

July 31, 2023, 4:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Plaintiffs

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission - Birmingham

defendants

Singley Construction Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA