The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Culver's Restaurants of Cottage Grove in Minnesota District Court on Tuesday over alleged employment discrimination. The court case asserts that the defendant treated a former employee with hostility based on race and sex, including referring to the employee as the restaurant's 'adopted African child.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01501, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. R & G Endeavors, Inc., d/b/a Culver's of Cottage Grove.

May 23, 2023, 1:10 PM

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

R & G Endeavors, Inc., d/b/a Culver's of Cottage Grove

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination