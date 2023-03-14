New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued pizza restaurant chain Papa John's Tuesday in Georgia Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court action contends that Papa John's wrongfully denied employment to a blind individual after deciding the restaurant would not accommodate the candidate's service dog. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00030, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. PaPa John's USA Inc et al.

March 14, 2023, 3:37 PM