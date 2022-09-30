New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued country restaurant and bar Murica LLC, d/b/a Starlite Station, Thursday in Colorado District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit accuses Starlite owner, James Jennings, of making sexual comments about future employees and pursuing sexual communications with current employees outside of work. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02549, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Murica, LLC.

Government

September 30, 2022, 5:36 AM