New Suit - Employment

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed an employment discrimination against Community Hospital in Indiana Northern District Court on Tuesday. The court action was filed on behalf of a woman who claims she was terminated due to disability bias. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00201, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Munster Medical Research Foundation, Inc. Community Hospital.

Government

June 20, 2023, 3:13 PM

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA