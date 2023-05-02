New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued IH Services Inc. and Mueller Co., a fire hydrant and gate valve manufacturer, on Monday in Alabama Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was brought on behalf of three female employees who contend that they were subjected to a hostile work environment, sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00552, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Mueller Co LLC et al.

May 02, 2023, 6:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Plaintiffs

Marsha Lynn Rucker

defendants

Ih Services Inc

Mueller Co LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination