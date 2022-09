New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Mechanical Design Systems Inc. Wednesday in Maryland District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of paying its female employees lower wages than those paid to male counterparts for performing equal work. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02463, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Mechanical Design Systems, Inc.

Government

September 28, 2022, 11:45 AM